UPDATED: Prince William POLICE ADVISORY: Civil Unrest at Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas

UPDATED: Prince William Police are warning citizens to stay away from the area of Sudley Road in Manassas (Route 234/Business) from Bull Run Place on Sudley Manor Drive to the Manassas Mall.

Prince William Police posted this message on its Facebook page:

CIVIL UNREST: An unlawful assembly has been called due to an unruly crowd of several protesters in the area of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drove in Manassas, Prince William. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time until police have maintained control. Police have reports received of objects being thrown at vehicles and officers.

At 9:38 p.m., police sent out this additional advisory message:

Unlawful assembly declared in the area of Bull Run Plaza and Sudley Manor Drive. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS: Avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. If you live in the area; shelter in place indoors until further notice.

A VDOT traffic camera position on Route 234 in Manassas show smoke in the crowd that may have been teargas.

The group of protesters formed as a statement in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American who died at the hand of a Minneapolis Police Officer, May 25, and was caught on camera.

There have been protests and riots in cities and locations all around the nation last night and Saturday.

UPDATED: Around 10:25 p.m.



As seen from citizen video: Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) kneels in front of dozens of police in riot gear. People chant “Say his name.” “George Floyd.”

Later, Carter reeled back that he was hit with CS gas.

Most protesters seem peaceful; however, items such as water bottles are being thrown in the crowd.

There are an estimate of 100 officers, including state troopers, said an observer.

UPDATED: At 11:40 p.m. VDOT video cameras show a small fire had been set.

UPDATED: May 31 at 12:07 a.m., from the Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police arrived at the area of Sudley Manor Road Saturday evening, “to assist Prince William County police with traffic and crowd control due to a very large gathering of protesters,” according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller, who sent a statement at 11:35 p.m., on Saturday.

“Within a short period of time, the protesters turned violent and began throwing bricks, rocks and bottles at passing vehicles and then at law enforcement,” Geller said.

“One state police trooper was struck in the head with a brick, but suffered only a minor injury as his helmet took the brunt of the impact. A second trooper suffered a minor injury when struck in the leg with a rock.”

“The protesters were given repeated verbal commands to disperse at that location, but have refused. In an effort to safely disperse the violent crowd, state police has utilized non-lethal tactics, such as OC ‘pepper’ spray and powder.”

State police will remain on scene through the night to assist Prince William County Police, Geller said.

UPDATED: May 31 at 1:59 a.m. from the Prince William Police

FINAL: (around 1:50 a.m.) Crowds have dispersed in the area along Sudley Rd in Manassas. Officers are assessing damage reported in the area. A statement is expected later this morning as details are confirmed.

UPDATED: May 31 at 9:11 a.m.

Windows were broken at Sudley Road AT&T Building last night. According to eye-witnesses, participants in the unlawful assembly last night broke businesses at other large chain retail stores and restaurants.

Bristow Beat is awaiting an official statement from the Prince William Police detailing the damage.

Bristow Beat will information when available.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.