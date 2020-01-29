Prince William Police Arrest Church Youth Group Leader for Sexual Assault of Minor

Prince William Police arrested a Fairfax County Christian youth group leader, Tuesday, for repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenager at Manassas area location.

At the time of the incidents, the accused, Juan Fernando Miranda, was acting as the Director of the Pathfinders youth group at the 7th Day Adventist Church in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. His victim was a member of the youth group.

In October 2019, Prince William County Special Victims Unit detectives along with the Fairfax County Police Department began an investigation into a sexual assault committed in the Manassas area of Prince William County in August 2018.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim, who was 17 years of age at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion during the above timeframe,” said police spokeswoman Officer Rene Carr.

The alleged encounters reportedly took place at a hotel in the Manassas area.

The victim recently reported the incidents prompting police investigations.

Following the investigation, police arrested Juan Fernando Miranda, 29, of Appletree Lane in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Jan. 28. Miranda was charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

