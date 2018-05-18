Prince William Police Charge Men with Hate Crime

Prince William Police have arrested two men in the Sudley area of Prince William, Wednesday, and charged them with assault and battery and committing a hate crime.

On May 14 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred in the area of Ashton Avenue near Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas (20109).

According to police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus, the victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he was driving in the above area when he was cut off by a pickup truck, which then stopped in front of the victim’s vehicle. During the encounter, the driver and passenger began yelling at the victim to include “go back to your country” and “you don’t belong here.”

At some point, the passenger of the truck got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim and assaulted him. The suspects then followed the victim as he attempted to drive away onto Interstate 66. The victim then pulled into the Manassas Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center and contacted police. The suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving.

The victim was able to provide detectives with the license plate of the suspect vehicle, which led detectives to identify both occupants as Jimmy Lynn Greer and Dustin David Greer.

Detectives believe that the victim was targeted by the suspects because of his Middle Eastern national origin. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both suspects for assault & battery with a hate crime enhancement. Both of the accused were eventually located and arrested without incident at a hotel in Manassas on May 16.

Arrested on May 16:

Jimmy Lynn Greer, 56, of Balls Ford Rd in Manassas was charged with assault & battery: hate crime and reckless driving

Dustin David Greer, 25, of Free State Road in Marshall was charged with assault & battery: hate crime

Their court date has been scheduled for June 12. Both were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.