Prince William Police Host Neighborhood Watch Training

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department reminds residents that it is hosting a Neighborhood Watch training on Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. The event should last about an hour.

The even will offer refresher training for existing Watch members, as well as training for new coordinators taking over an existing Watch and their members.

Topics covered include crime reporting, emergency preparedness, Watch patrolling, active violence, and a Q&A session.

The event is being held at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Government Building, Locust Shade conference room, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge (22191).

The event is free but an RSVP is requested to ensure there are enough materials. Those interested in attended should respond to mwhaley@pwcgov.org.

For more information, readers can call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703- 792-7270.

© 2017, Submitted. All rights reserved.