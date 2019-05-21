UPDATED: Police Investigate Possible Abduction of Manassas Teen

UPDATED: May 22 at 10 a.m.

-Submitted by Prince William Police

Following an extensive investigation into this incident, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau located and identified the teen alleged to have been abducted during the evening hours of May 20 in the area of Joseph D. Reading Park in Manassas.

The teen, who was actually identified as a 16-year-old female of Manassas, was located safe and unharmed.

After interviewing the teen, detectives further determined that no abduction took place.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the allegations reported to police by the initial caller. At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern.

Original Article, May 21:

Prince William County Officers responded to investigate a possible abduction that reportedly occurred in the area of Joseph D. Reading Park located at 8460 Maplewood Drive in Manassas the evening of Monday, May 20.

“The caller reported to police that she was speaking to a female acquaintance at that time, via a mobile app, when the acquaintance told her that she was being abducted by several men at the park,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The caller has only known the acquaintance for a short time, according to police, and was unable to provide any additional information on where the acquaintance lived or any other information to aid investigators.

No reports have been received for a missing person matching the description provided by the caller.

The caller only knows the female acquaintance as ‘Jessica.’ She is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic female approximately 5’3”. Additional details regarding the alleged incident are not known at this time.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible abduction until determined otherwise.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

