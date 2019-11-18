Prince William Police Investigate Shooting Homicide in Lake Ridge

Prince William Police are investigating a shooting that left one 32-year-old D.C. man dead, early Monday morning.

Nov. 18 at 1:05 a.m., Prince William County Officers responded to the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man outside in the parking area who had been shot.

The man, identified as a 32-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation occurred at the DMV Studios located in the aforementioned area. During the encounter, the victim was shot. No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting.

No arrest has been made in this incident. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

UPDATED INFO, Provided by the Prince William Police, Nov. 18, 2:52 p.m.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have identified the man killed in the shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge (22192) earlier this morning. The deceased was identified as Tristan Vernon Sellers, 32, of Washington D.C.

Tristan is also the rapper known as “Slim Tristan.”

More information regarding this case will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.