Prince William Police Investigate Woodbridge Homicide

The Prince William Police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred in Woodbridge overnight.

On August 29 at 1:06 a.m. officers responded to the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodridge to investigate a “shots fired” call.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Detectives with the Prince William County Homicide Unit have identified the man killed as Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, of Woodbridge.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what lead to the shooting. No suspect has been identified. The investigation continues.

More information regarding the incident will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling 703.792.7000 or submitting a webtip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.