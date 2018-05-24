Prince William Police Now Classifies Palmer Marsh as Endangered

Upon further investigation, detectives have reclassified missing Nokesville teen Palmer Curtis Marsh as endangered and have begun a more intensive search for the missing boy.

Palmer, 16, was reported missing to police on May 4 after he was last seen leaving his residence on foot toward a wooded area of the family property located on Burwell Road in Nokesville on May 2. Palmer left the home following a disagreement with a parent.

“Between May 18 and 21, multiple ground and aerial searches were conducted in and around the Burwell Road area,” said Prince William Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “An additional search was conducted on May 24 in the continued search effort. Nothing of note was located.”

Police continue to ask the public and media to circulate Palmer’s photo.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Palmer Marsh is described as 16 years-of-age, hispanic with medium complexion, 5’4″, 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots, and a khaki and green shirt. He has a scar under his bangs and wears contacts. He is known to be shy.

Police commented on the helicopter and K-9 search for Palmer this past weekend. More information on the investigation into Palmer Marsh’s disappearance here.

