Prince William Police Offer ‘The Scoop on Scams’ Sessions

Prince William County, VA… The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department has added a second webinar providing attendees with the “Scoop on Scams!” The first session is on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, beginning at Noon. The second session is on Thursday, April 23, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m. Each webinar should last about an hour.

“Join us to learn the common terms used by those who create scams and frauds, how these criminals chose who to target, and the different types of scams and how you can protect yourself from them.”

Here are the steps to participate in the Tuesday daytime webinar:

• Click https://pwc-doit.webex.com/pwc-doit/k2/j.php?MTID=t9f491846e278d57fb0f3b2a5b9d1c3c0

• Enter your name and email address.

• Enter the session password: Scams

• Click “Join Now”.

• Enter meeting ID 476 910 294

Here are the steps to participate in the Thursday evening webinar:

• 1. Go to https://pwc-doit.webex.com/pwc-doit/k2/j.php?MTID=t4a0d54e299cf7f3fe668bcc398aa72c7

• Enter your name and email address.

• Enter the session password: Scams

• Click “Join Now”.

• Enter meeting ID 472 451 657

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.

