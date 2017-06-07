Prince William Police Prepare to Deploy Body Worn Camera Program

The Prince William County Police Department will deploy Body Worn Cameras this fall. The roll out of the Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) will begin in September and continue through the end of the year. The implementation of the BWCs are meant to protect both police and citizens.

Chief of Police Barry Barnard considers the implementation of the BWC system a significant milestone for the department and the Prince William County community.

“The overall goal of the BWC program is to enhance community trust by documenting law enforcement encounters with the public while, at the same time, promoting accountability, transparency and professionalism,” Chief Barnard said.

Barnard added that his police department is proud of the results of the county’s citizen satisfaction survey that show the Police Department is well regarded by the community.

“Body-Worn Cameras are a way to build upon the trust and strong relationship the police department enjoys with the community today,” Barnard said.

The department further believes that use of BWCs can be effective in reducing the number of violent confrontations, use of force incidents and complaints.

According to the Prince William Police Department’s Manual of General Orders, BWCs may be specifically useful in:

Capturing law enforcement encounters;

Collecting evidence for use in criminal investigations and prosecutions;

Assisting Officers with completing reports and testifying in court;

Deterring criminal activity;

Assisting in resolving complaints alleging Officer misconduct or excessive use of force; and

Providing added material for Officer training and continuous improvement.

Officers cannot use cameras in an area in which privacy is to be assumed, such as in a restroom or doctor’s office.

The department notes BWC have their limitations and for that reason other available evidence, such as witness statements, officer interviews, forensic analyses, and documentary evidence, must be considered when evaluating the appropriateness of an officer’s actions.

“Although the BWC is intended to capture an unbiased view, it shall not replace the perspectives of officers during law enforcement encounters,” the manual states.

Under most circumstances, police are not required to inform citizens they are being recorded. However, officers are encouraged to inform citizens when appropriate.

“When reasonable, practical, and safe to do so, members should advise a citizen(s) that the encounter is being recorded by a BWC,” states the policy. “Unless otherwise required by law, members are not required to advise a citizen(s) the encounter is being recorded, nor is a member required to have the citizen’s consent to begin or continue recording,.”

Additionally, individuals arrested for a crime, either placed under custodial arrest or issued a Virginia Uniform Summons, can file a Discovery Order through the court system to receive a copy of the video. That order will usually go to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The videos can also be requested via FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) and those requests will be considered on a case-to-case basis. When a video is released, portions may be redacted as needed to protect the identities of uninvolved parties, addresses, etc.

The police department has been exploring the potential implementation of a BWC system for several years now. The department conducted a feasibility study which looked into financial and infrastructure needs, worked with County agencies and community stakeholders to develop a policy governing the use and deployment of the BWC, and conducted a pilot program testing two different BWC systems.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors finally approved the program earlier this year to move forward with implementation, allowing police to move forward with implementation. Fairfax County is considering adopting a similar program.

According to a release, the department has signed a contract with Axon, formerly known as Taser International. The Axon Body 2 camera was selected as the system which best meets the needs of the agency.

The department plans to begin training officers on the adopted policy, the use of the cameras and the accompanying software this coming fall in preparation for complete deployment by December.

Staff selected to operate a camera at this phase include all Patrol Officers, K-9 Officers, Traffic Enforcement (Motor) Officers, and School Resource Officers. The department may deploy cameras to additional staff as the program progresses.

