UPDATE: Prince William Police Present Active-Violence Preparedness Training Full

UPDATE: Police have announced that as of 3:15 p.m., Feb. 22, the training session has been filled.

Original Article:

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department will offer an informative session on Active-Violence Preparedness training on Monday, April 16, at 7 p.m. The event should last about two hours.

Topics covered include the definition of an active shooter, using the Department of Homeland Security guidelines; learning the potential warning signs; the three stages of disaster response when active violence occurs; responding to an active-violence situation; and creating an action plan. This training will be held in the Powells Creek Conference Rooms (A&B) at the McCoart county government building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge (22192).

The event is free but an RSVP is requested to ensure there are enough materials. Please register by April 15, 2018, at this link: https://activeviolence041618.eventbrite.com

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.

