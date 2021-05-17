Prince William Police Request Assistance in Identifying Robbery Suspect

Detectives with the Prince William Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the robbery that occurred near Tayloe Drive and Gordon Drive in the Manassas area of Prince William County on May 11.

During the incident, the suspect took a 36- year-old man’s money while holding him at gunpoint and then fled in a white SUV. During the investigation, detectives obtained a photos of the suspect and his vehicle from a nearby business. The photos are being made publicly available in an attempt to identity the suspect.

Suspect Description: A white male, in his 30’s, approximately 6’00”, around 180lbs. Last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask with skulls on it, blue jeans, and black/white shoes.

[Previously Released] – On May 11 at 10:10 a.m. officers responded to the area near Tayloe Drive and Gordon Drive in Manassas to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that he was contacted by an unknown man who arranged to sell him a large amount of vehicle parts.

Shortly after arriving in the above location, a white SUV pulled up and parked next to the victim. The driver of the vehicle then approached the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the victim.

Upon receiving the money, the suspect fled the area in the white SUV.

The victim immediately contacted the police. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

