Prince William Police Search for Man for Impersonation of LEO, Shots Fired

The Prince William Police are looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and recklessly handed a firearm in the Manassas area, Friday.

On August 21 at 4:46 a.m., officers responded to the 11800 block of Brewers Spring Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a “shots fired” call.

“An employee at a nearby business reported to police that a green SUV and a black sedan were parked near the entrance of the business, when the driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle and fired a round into the air,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

According to police, the two vehicles fled on Doane Drive before the sedan returned and the driver spoke to the employee of the business.

The driver claimed to be a LEO and presented some type of identification to the employee before refusing to provide his name.

Eventually the suspect left in his vehicle and the police were contacted.

Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: A black male, between 25-35 years old, about 6’1”, with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a duty-style belt and a tactical vest underneath a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

