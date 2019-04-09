Prince William Police Search for Man Who Stole Vehicle with Toddler in It

A parent’s worst nightmare happened Saturday, in Woodbridge, when a stranger stole her vehicle and drove off while her child was asleep in the car.

Fortunately, the child was located safe, but the man remains at large.

On April 6 at 2:25 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the 13400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge to investigate an abduction that had just occurred.

“The victim, a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that she had left her sleeping 2-year-old child in her unsecured, running vehicle just outside a business in the above area in order to quickly run inside without disturbing the child,” said police spokesperson, Officer Renee Carr.

After being in the store briefly, the victim reportedly observed her vehicle, a Toyota SUV, being driven away with her child still inside.

The police were contacted and responded to the scene. Patrol officers circulating the area recovered the vehicle and the child within a short time. The child was not injured during the encounter.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to police locating the vehicle. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, 6’0”, short afro hairstyle

He was last seen wearing white t-shirt with an image on the front, blue jeans and grey & white New Balance sneakers

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.