Prince William Police Search for Man Wanted for Sexual Assault of Child

The Prince William Police are looking for a Manassas man who allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl.

May 20, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a home in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 7-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by the accused, an acquaintance, sometime between April 30 and May 4,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

The victim recently disclosed the incident to another family member who then contacted police.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Eric Perez. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available] Eric Perez, 28, of Copeland Drive in Manassas. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’01”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Perez is wanted for aggravated sexual battery

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.