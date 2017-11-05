Prince William Police Search for Missing Teenage Girl

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz.

“The investigation revealed that Sinahi left her residence located in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge voluntarily at approximately 11:30 p.m. on November 4,” said police spokesperson, Officer Alex Eguino.

Sinahi is believed to be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information on Sinahi’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years of age, 5’2”, 125lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Unknown clothing description.

