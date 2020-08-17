Prince William Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Drove to Strike 3 Officers

Prince William Police Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a Manassas man who allegedly attempted to strike at three police officers with his vehicle. He wanted on three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer in addition to other charges.

Aug. 14 at 11:53 p.m., officers with the bike team observed a suspicious vehicle in the 8200 block of Community Drive in Manassas. They attempted contact with the driver.

“As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver, the suspect (later identified as Christopher Patrick Haynes, 27,) placed the vehicle into reverse almost striking an officer and hitting a police department bicycle,” said police spokesperson Officer Adam Beard. “The accused then put the vehicle in drive and drove at two additional officers from the team.”

The officers were able to move out of the way of the vehicle before the accused struck their two police department bicycles and fled the area. Responding officers located the vehicle in the area and attempted a vehicle stop.

The accused stopped the vehicle at the end of Fairmont Drive before fleeing on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the accused who was not located.

Minor injuries were reported by an officer involved.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Christopher Patrick Haynes.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Wanted:

Christopher Patrick Haynes, 27, of the 10100 block of Parkview Drive in Manassas

Described as a black male, 5’11”, 170lbs., with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for 3 counts of attempted malicious wounding of LEO, 1 count of felony hit and run, 1 count of felony destruction of property, and 1 count of reckless driving

