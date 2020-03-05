Prince William Police Seize 63 Chickens Raised for Cockfighting

Prince William Police seized 63 chickens from a Manassas address last month. Tuesday, police charged property owner Arwin Garcia Pingol with felony animal fighting.

Animal Control Officers, in conjunction with the Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit and Forensic Services, executed a search warrant in connection to an investigation of alleged animal fighting at a home on Ellsworth Road in the Manassas area, Feb. 6. Initial information regarding the suspected activity was generated from a community tip.

As a result of the search, investigators seized 63 chickens and two canines from the property. Many of the chickens were found in a manner consistent with their preparation for fighting. Paraphernalia used to enhance a chicken for fighting, were also located and seized by investigators.

The investigation further revealed that the chickens were being bred, raised, and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped.

“No fighting is believed to have occurred on the Manassas property,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The two canines, both of Great Pyrenees or mixed breed, were removed due to inadequate care and were not involved in the alleged fighting activity.

The animals seized during the investigation are currently being held pending civil court proceedings.

Mar. 1, following the investigation, investigators obtained multiple felony charges against property owners, identified Arwin Garcia Pingol, who was subsequently arrested on March 3.

This investigation was aided by Prince William County’s Neighborhood Services, Loudoun County Animal Services, and the Deepwood Veterinary Clinic.

Prince William Police charged Arwin Garcia Pingol, 35, of 9006 Ellsworth Road in Manassas with 38 counts of felony animal fighting.

His court date has been set for April 15, 2020. Bond is unavailable.

