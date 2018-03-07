Prince William Republicans Respond to Sawyers’ Resignation

Dottie Miller, Chairwoman of the Prince William County Republican Committee issued a response to the announcement that Ryan Sawyers, Chairman At-large of the Prince William School Board has resigned.

Today, we’re pleased that Democrat Ryan Sawyers has resigned from the School Board. Since Ryan was sworn in as chairman of the Prince William School Board on December 11, 2015, he has engaged in controversy after controversy. Whether it be school-naming fights, disrespect of Gil Trenum’s military service, lawsuit after lawsuit, or teacher intimidation and retaliation, Ryan Sawyers has been more partisan bully than education leader or consensus builder. Ryan Sawyers’ disastrous leadership is an example of what happens when overly-partisan Democrats are given the responsibility of local governance. His leadership was so poor that it resulted in a historic bipartisan censure over ethics. Multiple Prince William leaders and residents have urged Sawyers to resign for more than a year; today is an answer to prayer for many Prince William residents who simply believe our children deserve better. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents want a School Board that is more focused on our students than their own political career. Hopefully now we can restore our School Board to a responsible governing board that is focused on education.

According to a PWCRC spokesperson, Republicans will also be meeting soon to discuss how they may participate in electing a temporary replacement and a special election.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.