Prince William Schools Cancel Scheduled Activities for Saturday

Due to expected snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, Prince William County Schools has canceled any scheduled activities until 4 p.m.

Unrelated to the weather, PWCS has also scheduled network outages, Saturday, from 1 to 9 p.m. This will include intermittent service interruptions to Parent Portal, SLMS and other systems requiring login. External access to Outlook 365 and the PWCS website will not be affected.

“This and future planned outages are a necessary nuisance as we continue the long-awaited upgrade of PWCS broadband capacity that will bring benefits division,” said a PWCS spokesperson. “Look for project completion next year.”