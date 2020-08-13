Prince William Schools Superintendent to Retire at end of 2020-21 School Year

Prince William County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Walts will be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year according to a spokesperson for the Prince William Education Association.

The PWEA was informed last night that Dr. Walts would be retiring as of June 2021. Executive members worked this morning to send word to their members.

Prince William County Schools is the second largest school division in the Commonwealth of Virginia and Walts is one of the highest paid superintendents in the state. Dr. Walts has headed the division since 2005.

The Superintendent was recently embroiled in controversy surrounding the use of his school Twitter account. A citizen had sued the school division regarding Walts’ private messages with students. This led the school division to investigate Walts’ use of social media.

Bristow Beat has not learned if Dr. Walts had sought an extension of his contract. The school board originally delayed the vote on his contract that was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

In 2019, the previous school board denied extending Walts’ contract, from 2021 to 2023, by a tie vote. Some board members wanted to give the next board should the opportunity to evaluate their superintendent.

According to his current contract, Dr. Walts’ salary is $330,752 plus $100,000 in benefits.

The announcement comes at an unprecedented time as PWCS is responding to how to teach students during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Prince William Schools is returning to school virtually in September with the except of certain special education students. The plan is to return to a 2-day model in the second marking period, but that is subject to change.

The article has been updated once to provide more information.

