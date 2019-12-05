Prince William Teacher Arrested for Assaulting, Injuring Student

Assault & Battery | PWC Public School Teacher Arrest – On November 19, officers began an investigation into an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have occurred at Rippon Middle School located at 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge sometime on November 1 or November 4.

The investigation revealed that the assault took place inside a classroom within the school during school hours. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, by the ankles and held her upside down resulting in the victim’s head striking a nearby desk. No injuries were immediately reported by the victim.

The incident was recently disclosed prompting the police investigation. December 3, following the investigation, police arrested Tenkoran Agyeman.

The accused is a teacher for Prince William County Public Schools.

Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, of Alexandria was charged with assault & battery.

His court date is pending. Bond is $5,000 unsecured.

