Prince William Uber Driver Sexually Assaults Woman

Prince William Police arrested an Uber driver Cristian Yovani Zelda Avalo of Manassas for sexually assaulting a female passenger.

On November 27 at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred in the Dale City area of Woodbridge on Nov. 25 at approximately 3:15 a.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she requested an Uber to pick her up from a location in Manassas to take her to her residence in Woodbridge.

“During the ride, the driver, identified as the accused, held the victim down in the vehicle while sexually assaulting her,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The victim was able to text an acquaintance to meet her at her residence. When the victim arrived at her home, she was able to get away from the accused who then left the area.

Detectives were able to identify the driver and later located him at his home in Manassas City. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Cristian Yovani Zelda Avalo, was arrested.

Police Arrested Cristian Yovani Zelda Avalo, 37, of 10223 Ginny Way in Manassas on Nov. 28. He was charged with object sexual penetration and abduction with intent to defile.

His court Date is pending. He is being held without bond.

According to Perok, police intend to notify Uber of the situation.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.