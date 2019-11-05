Prince William’s Democratic Delegates Graduate to Become Sophomores

VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

The Democratic freshman class graduates to sophomores! But a few races are nail-biters and could still turn.

In Prince William County, it appears the incumbents held their ground.

13th D-Danica Roem 56.7% to R-Kelly McGinn

Danica Roem holds the 13th by a respectable majority.

31st D-Elizabeth Guzman 50.26% to R-D.J. Jordan 49.7%

Elizabeth Guzman very narrowly beats Republican D.J. Jordan, Jr., and may be too close to call.

23rd R-Tim Hugo 56.6 to D-Dan Helmer 43.4%

Longtime serving Republican Del. Tim Hugo holds the 23rd District by 13 points. A much better margin than in 2017.

50th D-Lee Carter 53% to Ian Lovejoy 46.7%

Socialist Democrat Lee Carter holds his district by 13 points in the once strongly Republican district.

51st D- Hala Ayala 50.24% to R-Richard Anderson 49.76%

Here’s another race that may be too close to call, but it looks like Ayala very, very narrowly won against Rich Anderson, who held the seat before her.

2nd D- Jennifer Carroll Foy 75.38% to R-Heater Mitchell 24.62%

Freshman Carroll Foy beat challenger Heather Mitchell by a landslide.

52nd D-Luke E. Torian 74.23% to R- Maria Martin 25.7%

Torian strongly carried his district.

87th R-William “Bill” Drennan 59.22% to D-Suhas Subramanyam 40.78%

Here is a district where the Republican candidate had a strong lead.

VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

13th D- John J. Bell 54.3% to R-Geary M. Higgins 45.7%

28th R- Richard Stuart 58.31% to D-Qasim Rashid 41.58

51st D-Jeremy McPike 92.3% (unopposed)

36th D-Scott Survell 95.3% (unopposed)

Information is based upon reporting from the Virginia Department of Elections unofficial election night results.

