PRTC Offers Gainesville Riders New Direct Pentagon Route

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission announced that they are now offering a new state-funded commuter bus route linking Gainesville directly with the Pentagon and the existing Manassas OmniRide commuter bus service will be split into two separate routes, one serving Washington, D.C. and the other, the Pentagon.

Funding for the new route is being provided by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion on I-66 Inside the Beltway.

“Currently some residents of Gainesville and Haymarket drive to Manassas in order to catch an OmniRide bus to the Pentagon, so we’re confident that many of those riders will shift to the new Gainesville-Pentagon route and save themselves some travel time while also reducing congestion on our roadways,” said PRTC Chairman Frank Principi.

PRTC’s existing Manassas OmniRide commuter bus service was also spilt into two separate routes to provide passengers more reliable on-time performance, shorter travel times to and from D.C. and increased rider capacity and comfort without higher operating costs.

“OmniRide is providing new options for commuters. By offering direct routes to Washington and the Pentagon from both Manassas and Gainesville, we’re giving passengers in western Prince William the ability to choose the departure time and location that works best for them,” Principi said.

PRTC also said the Manassas-Washington route will offer service to a new destination: L’Enfant Plaza.

The Gainesville-Pentagon route offers four weekday trips in the mornings and four return trips in the afternoon/evenings from the Limestone Road Commuter Lot. Overflow parking is available at the Gainesville United Methodist Church.

“This new route will complement PRTC’s existing Gainesville-Washington route which serves the Cushing Road Commuter Lot,” PRTC spokesperson Christine Rodrigo said. “The new Pentagon route will not stop at Cushing Road due to a lack of additional parking capacity there.”

PRTC offers 18 commuter bus routes and seven local bus routes in the Prince William County area.

For more information about PRTC’s services, residents can call 703-730-6664 or visit PRTCtransit.org.

© 2016, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.