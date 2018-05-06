PRTC Offers Half-Fares on I-66 OmniRide Express Buses

Submitted by PRTC

WOODBRIDGE, VA – Passengers on OmniRide express buses serving the Manassas and Gainesville areas will get a big discount on fares effective May 7, 2018, as construction ramps up to add Express Lanes on I-66.

Riders will pay half-fares on OmniRide express buses that travel along the I-66 corridor for the duration of the construction, which is expected to last for four years. The discount applies to Manassas and Gainesville OmniRide express buses serving points in Washington, D.C., the Pentagon, and the Tysons Corner Metro Station.

Half-fares on the routes are funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to mitigate congestion along I-66 during Express Lanes construction. The goal is to encourage commuters to use transit rather than driving alone.

One-way SmarTrip fares on OmniRide buses to the Pentagon and points in Washington, D.C. will be $3.45 instead of the regular $6.90 fare, and on buses serving the Metro station will be $1.75 instead of the regular $3.45 fare.

“Not only will OmniRide passengers ride for half-price during construction of the Express Lanes, but they’ll also get the added benefit of relaxing during their commute so they won’t be too exhausted to engage with family and friends or enjoy the long summer days,” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider.

There are currently three primary commuter lots where passengers can board I-66 OmniRide buses, but riders are strongly encouraged to use the Portsmouth Road commuter lot, off Sudley Road in Manassas, because it has ample parking and adequate bus seating availability.

For those whose destination or work schedule makes it difficult to use transit, OmniRide also offers a free service to help people find carpools and vanpools. Simply fill out an online form with basic facts about the commute, and OmniRide will add the information into a regional database to find potential ridesharing matches.

To learn more about ridesharing and transit – including route maps and timetables – visit PRTCtransit.org or speak with a Customer Service Agent at (703) 730-6664.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides express and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. It also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

