PRTC Welcomes Supervisor Angry to Its Board

Submitted by PRTC

PRTC is pleased to announce that Victor S. Angry, who recently won a special election to fill the vacant Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, has been appointed to the board that oversees OmniRide’s operations.

The Board of Commissioners for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, PRTC, has 17 voting members who meet monthly to oversee the mobility services operated by OmniRide as well as the operations of Virginia Railway Express. One of the six Board seats representing Prince William County has been vacant since the February 2019 death of former Neabsco District Supervisor John D. Jenkins.

“Like his predecessor, Supervisor Angry has a reputation for being a community servant. The other PRTC board members and I look forward to working with him to help improve the transportation network in the Prince William area,” said PRTC Chair Ruth Anderson, who represents the Occoquan District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Supervisor Angry was the first African American to hold the position as Command Sergeant Major of the entire Army National Guard. He is currently a volunteer fire fighter with the Dale City Volunteer and Manassas Volunteer Fire Departments.

“Since PRTC was created more than 30 years ago, the Neabsco District has always been represented on its Board. In many ways, the Neabsco District is the heart of OmniRide’s service area,” Angry said. “It’s where commuter and local bus services are picking up and dropping off passengers every day, helping people get where they need to go, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in improving transportation for our region.”

The PRTC Board of Commissioners meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Meetings are open to the public.

