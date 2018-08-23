PW Police Arrest 2 on Charges of Animal Cruelty, 1 Woman Wanted

In February, Animal Control officers began receiving complaints regarding mixed breed puppies being sold on Craigslist that were falsely represented as being properly vaccinated.

On August 22, Elijzah Johnson and Kamila Garcia Alban turned themselves in to Prince William Police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge. Both were wanted for their involvement in an animal cruelty case that involved fraudulent Craigslist’s ads for puppies that were later found to be sick or infested with worms.

According to police, the three suspects misrepresented puppies for sale as vaccinated when in fact the dogs not only received no veterinary care, but many of the dogs had worms and highly contagious viral diseases that could threaten their lives. Further, as a result of the maltreatment and neglect, one of the dogs purchased from the three had died of complications.

Upon conducting a search, Animal Control officers also found 11 puppies, living in a shed in deplorable conditions.

Suspects Kamila Garcia Aban, 21, of Reardon Lane in Woodbridge, and Elijzah Johnson, 20, is of Waldorf, Maryland, were both are charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty Their court date has been set for Sept. 25. They are being held without bond.

One additional suspect, identified as Leeann Hoskins, remains wanted. Crystal Leeann Hoskins, 20 is also of Reardon Lane in Woodbridge. She is described as a white female, 5’04”, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She is wanted for 11 counts of animal cruelty

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Furthermore, the ads stated that the puppies were farm raised and kept inside where they were crate trained. Several puppies purchased through the Craigslist ads were subsequently diagnosed with worms and parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness in young, unvaccinated puppies.

After further review, Animal Control officers began a joint investigation with detectives from the Property Crimes Unit in April. The investigation revealed that three suspects, identified below, were importing the puppies from North Carolina specifically for resale.

On May 10, Animal Control officers and Property Crimes detectives executed a search warrant at the residence located at 5588 Reardon Court in Woodbridge (22193) without incident.

During the search, eleven mixed breed puppies, ranging from approximately seven to fourteen weeks old, were located inside of a shed on the property suffering from deplorable conditions. Some of the conditions consisted of inadequate ventilation, loose exposed electrical cords draped across the floor, and no food or water.

The puppies were seized and found to have a heavy infestation of worms, urine and feces staining, and no veterinary treatment. All the puppies have since been treated and adopted.

On August 13, two of the suspects, Crystal Leeann Hoskins and Kamila Garcia Albana, were charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and subsequently released on bond.

On August 14, Animal Control officers obtained eleven additional charges for animal cruelty on Hoskins and Garcia Albana along with a third suspect, Elijzah Johnson.

