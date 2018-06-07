PW Police Arrest Juvenile for Assault on LEO

Prince William Police Officers responded to Youth for Tomorrow located at 11835 Hazel Circle Drive in Bristow (20136), June 3 at 6:24 p.m., to investigate a disorderly female juvenile resident.

When officers arrived, officers attempted to detain the juvenile. During the encounter, the accused struck an officer in the upper body. The accused was quickly detained without further incident. No injuries were reported.

On June 3, a 16-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge was charged with assault & battery on a LEO.

Her court date is pending. She is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

