PWC Democratic Women’s Caucus Issues’ Call for Action,” Regarding Arrests at McCoart Building Protest

The incident has caused controversy around the Prince William County. Some witnesses dispute an assault took place. A smart phone video shows the altercation that led up to the incident.

Police arrested four individuals that afternoon, charging three with assault & battery and one for disorderly conduct. They include three women and two men of various ethnicities between the ages of 20 and 31.

The Prince William County Democratic Women’s Caucus has issued a statement and a, “call for action.” regarding arrests made during a Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police rally outside the McCoart Building on July 14.

Prince William County, Virginia – The Prince William County Democratic Women’s Caucus is issuing a statement to call to light the actions of the Prince William County Police Department in their handling of the incidents at the McCoart Building on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

In addition to our assertion that the PWCPD mishandled the peaceful protest and denied individual’s First Amendment Rights, we insist that all unjust charges are immediately and fully dismissed against the young, peaceful protesters. We further demand that those who wish to press charges against the agitators have their rights upheld to do so.

We call on the Board of County Supervisors and the Commonwealth Attorney to pursue a full and independent investigation into the actions that occurred on the date in question and that all findings must be made public. We ask that those involved must be held accountable. We expect both the PWCPD and the County Executive to be scrutinized. This is a critical step in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Lastly, we ask that the Prince William County Human Rights Commission look into any violations that may have occurred during the arrest of four young adults at the McCoart Building. As a coalition of women in this county we have seen our community perpetuate a bias against Black and Brown communities and we are here to rally for justice at all levels.

“I have heard from many women in our community who have felt powerless against police discrimination and who feel targeted because of their Black and Brown skin. We have a platform at the PWC Democratic Women’s Caucus and we firmly believe that police injustice is a women’s issue,” said Chairwoman Katelyn O. Page.

The incident at the McCoart Building highlights the systemic racism and patriarchy that our county continues to elevate. As the Women’s Caucus, we are calling for our elected officials, community leaders, activists, and business owners to uplift the many women and minorities who have been affected by police brutality and injustice.

The PWC Democratic Women’s Caucus demands that our representation on all levels of government ensure our civil rights regardless of gender identity, race, ethnicity, age, beliefs, or religion. It is our collective obligation to press forward so that future generations see us as trailblazers in the continued pursuit for a safer and rational future.

These actions on their own are not the full solution. We all must work with other leaders in the community to continue to amplify the voices of women in our lives.

