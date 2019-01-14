banner ad

PWC Superintendent Tweets Update on Schools Operating Status for Tuesday

| January 14, 2019 | 0 Comments | News

While parents, students and teachers await a decision on whether or not schools will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 15, Prince William County Superintendent of Schools Steven L. Walts tweeted a status report Monday afternoon.

According to the 2 p.m. tweet, the school division will continue to monitor weather and continue efforts to clear walkways and parking lots.

Walts suggests residents monitor the Prince William County Schools Snow Removal Schedule for progress in clearing snow from schools.

As of 3 p.m., 53 parking lots have been cleared.

Monitor BristowBeat.com for any closing or delay announcements.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
banner ad