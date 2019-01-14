PWC Superintendent Tweets Update on Schools Operating Status for Tuesday
While parents, students and teachers await a decision on whether or not schools will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 15, Prince William County Superintendent of Schools Steven L. Walts tweeted a status report Monday afternoon.
According to the 2 p.m. tweet, the school division will continue to monitor weather and continue efforts to clear walkways and parking lots.
Good Afternoon. I hope you are having fun on this snow day. We are monitoring weather and road conditions and the status of the plowing at our schools prior to making a decision. Check out this link for the plowing status. https://t.co/LWximGWnyH
— Steve Walts (@SuperPWCS) January 14, 2019
Walts suggests residents monitor the Prince William County Schools Snow Removal Schedule for progress in clearing snow from schools.
As of 3 p.m., 53 parking lots have been cleared.
Monitor BristowBeat.com for any closing or delay announcements.
