PWCS Announces COVID-19 Plans, No School for Students Monday, Tuesday

Prince William County Schools announced that the school division will remain open Friday, March 13; however, schools will be closed to students March 16-17. Teachers and staff will have a workday Monday.

“Recognizing any changes to school operations have significant impacts on students, I am announcing a number of actions only after serious and considerable deliberation with stakeholders across the county,” Superintendent of Schools Steve Walts said in a statement. “These closures will also allow an opportunity for additional disinfection of schools and buses.”

Schools will be open Friday, March 13 ; however, all extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day are canceled. School Age Child Care will continue as regularly scheduled.

SATs will still be offered Saturday, March 14.

. Monday, March 16, is scheduled as a teacher and staff workday, which will allow administrators and teachers to collaborate and prepare to ensure continuity of instruction should PWCS need to close for an extended period. School Age Child Care will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 is a virtual workday for faculty and staff (essential personnel are required to report). School Age Child Care will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Students will return to school on Wednesday, March 18.

“PWCS will continuously monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and will communicate updates as needed,” Walts said. “Our goal is to continue to provide instruction in a safe and effective manner.”

Walts cites several new developments, including Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of emergency as the reason for the announcement.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no known direct cases of COVID-19 within any PWCS school.

