PWCS Announces Designated Medication Pick up Time

Prince William County Schools announced that on March 17 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., parents/guardians will be able to pick up their children’s medications.

From Prince William County Schools:

Parents/Guardians,

We realize that some students may have needed medications in our school clinics. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will be opening up each of our school buildings on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for pick-up for those medications that students will need in the next few weeks.

Please note that this is not an end-of-year medication pick up; rather it is a pick up for those essential medications that students need between now and April 14.

Our school nurses and administrators will be on hand for parents to retrieve their student’s medication.

We ask that you come to the school during this time with your photo ID and a personal pen to sign the Prince William County Schools Authorization for Medication Administration form to retrieve student medication.

Parents/guardians and students will not have access to any parts of our school buildings with the exception of the areas where the school nurse and administrator will be stationed.

Here are some guidelines for the medication check-out:

Parents/guardians will need to report to the main entrance of the school. Depending on the location of the clinic in the school building, you may see a sign directing you to report to another door. In order to ensure that we have your medication ready for pick up, we ask that you use the online form to share your intent to pick up student medication. Please remember to bring a photo ID and your own pen to sign the form. Parents will be asked to wait outside the building at the designated entrance and will be invited in one at a time to pick up their student medication. We will ask those waiting in line to comply with social distancing and safety protocols.

Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented school closure.

