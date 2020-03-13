PWCS Closes Schools Until April 14 to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus

Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steven Walts announced Friday afternoon that the school division will close all schools and facilities until April 14 due to concerns for the spread of COVID-19.

“All Prince William County Public Schools will close to students effective Saturday, March 14, until April 14, due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). This closure may be extended depending on the situation,” said the message posted on PWCS.edu, Mar. 13 at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Additional details:

All SACC will be closed from March 16 onward.

Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided to-go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. Details on locations and times will follow in an additional message.

The only employees who will report March 14 -17 will be the Superintendent, the Deputy Superintendent, the Associate Superintendents, and custodians as directed.

Designated food service employees and custodians will report during the closure at select locations as scheduled.

No other PWCS employees should report until further notice.

Decisions on instruction and employees reporting to work beyond March 16-20 will be sent next week.

All full and part-time employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

For student safety, the SATs planned for this weekend have been canceled, students should contact the College Board for more information.

All activities and community use are canceled until further notice.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday, and schools around the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region have begun to close schools.

“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” Northam said.

Thursday, Prince William County Schools announced that the school division will remain open Friday, March 13; however, schools will be closed to students March 16-17. Teachers and staff will have a workday Monday.

Students and teachers should now disregard that schedule.

“PWCS will continuously monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and will communicate updates as needed,” Walts said, Thursday. “Our goal is to continue to provide instruction in a safe and effective manner.”

Walts cites several new developments, including Governor Ralph Northam’s Declaration of Emergency as the reason for the announcement.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no known direct cases of COVID-19 within any PWCS school.

This article may be updated if or when more information becomes available.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.