Dear PWCS Community:

In anticipation of the potential inclement weather on Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2, we will be moving Grocery Kit distribution to TOMORROW, Friday, January 29, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kit contents will vary. Please visit pwcsnutrition.com to find a site near you.

Prince William County Schools

Office of Communication

