PWCS, NOVANT UVA Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations for Anyone 16 Years and Older

UPDATE: April 16 at 3:50 p.m.: All appointments have been filled at this time.

Prince William County Schools will be partnering with Novant UVA and the Prince William Health District to support the effort to vaccinate community members who are 16 years and older. We have been notified of last minute availability this Sunday, April 18.

To receive an appointment, please provide Novant with the needed information by completing the Novant 16 and Over Vaccine Request Form today, April 16, 2021. This form will no longer accept information once the available appointments have been filled.

After completing the form you will receive an email that comes from Vaccine Clinics. This email will not come immediately after form completion but will arrive prior to the weekend. Please make certain to watch your inbox for this email, and check your spam/junk folder. This email will contain an individualized link to use for registration for a vaccine clinic. This link is only valid for one registration. Once you click the link, be certain to complete the registration as the link will not be valid if you attempt to access it later. Before clicking the link, please make sure your default internet browser is set to google chrome. This link will not work effectively in Internet Explorer. If you are unsure how to reconfigure your internet browser, you may alternatively copy and paste the link into your chrome browser PRIOR to clicking on the link.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.