PWCS Will Announce Its Updated Response to Coronavirus this Evening

Prince William County Schools may be entertaining preemptively closing its schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A message released today indicates it is a strong possibility. (See below)

The PWCS Facebook post, Mar. 12 around noon:

Prince William County Public Schools is aware of multiple closings and cancellations in the area. Our Pandemic Team has been meeting everyday and is currently meeting to determine next steps. Health Department guidance has not changed. However, all information is being considered and if a decision is made to change school operations, we will share that information through the same channels used to communicate weather closings. A complete update will be made by this evening.

Prince William County Schools has been monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak and has released its contingency plan that has been broken down into phases.

Wednesday into Thursday has seen witnessed numerous closings of college classes and events. Colleges have closed classes prior to there being any cases of students contracting the virus. Rather these institutions said it was for “an abundance of caution.” Public school divisions are exploring similar options, including opportunities for distance learning.

This self-imposed quarantine can be effective in slowing the advance of the disease through a population. Anywhere a large number of people gather is a situation in which the virus can spread quickly. Too many cases can overwhelm the health system.

PWCS has advised parents to have a childcare plan in place.

