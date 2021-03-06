PWHD Launches PrepMod Scheduling, 1,000 Johnson & Johnson Appointments

Running Total: As of March 5, 2021, 89,230 have been vaccinated in the PWHD by the local health district, hospitals, medical care providers, federal Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) program, and other community health care providers.

Last week: 7,042 first doses and 6,684-second doses were administered in PWHD.

Information on the three COVID-19 Vaccines

PWHD is using Moderna, and the newest is Johnson and Johnson which is a single-dose vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is used by many of our partners.

The Health District does not recommend one vaccine over another.

When scheduling your vaccination appointment, you will be told which vaccine is used at the vaccination clinic.

If you choose not to accept a particular vaccine, you should look for a clinic that offers the vaccine you prefer. It is listed in the site registration information.

Experts say the best vaccine might be the first vaccine that is available at that time.

Even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, we still need to wear a face mask, wash our hands, and social distance.

Johnson and Johnson Efficacy

Phase 3 clinical trials found that a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 85% effective at preventing severe disease and provided nearly complete protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death.

It is authorized for use in people 18 years or older.

Protection from the vaccine begins about 2 weeks after receiving the shot (like other vaccines).

New Scheduling System “PrepMod”

A new scheduling system called PrepMod is now used in PWHD. This new system is used in many Health Districts in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For those who scheduled their first dose through VAMS, you will be contacted by the call center for second doses. If you do not receive a call from the PWHD within 3 days of your scheduled vaccination due date, please contact the PWHD call center. However, everyone else will use PrepMod to schedule your vaccination appointments. Participants should lookout for important emails to schedule vaccine appointments that will not come from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The email will come from PWHD.

On Monday, March 8, 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Gander Mountain clinic will administer 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines using the PrepMod vaccine registration. All appointments are made through PrepMod. You will receive an email from VDH. It will state the following:

Please use the attached registration link to sign up for your COVID-19 Vaccine. Please note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used for this appointment. If you prefer a different vaccine, please do not register using this link. You will not lose your place on the waitlist.

Please do not share this link with your family members or friends. This link is non-sharable. This link is for invitees only.

Uninvited guests, who sign up for an appointment using this link will have their appointment canceled.

Please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled appointment. Your ID will be required at the time of your appointment.

PWHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

No walk-ins, by appointment only.

Gander Mountain (vaccines administered by Walmart), 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Clinic hours are 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Wednesday-Saturday this week. Saturday, March 6, the clinic will only administer second doses. Participants due for the second dose have received a call to schedule their second dose appointment for Saturday. Monday, March 8, 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Gander Mountain clinic will administer 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines using the PrepMod vaccine registration. All appointments are made through PrepMod.

More information:

Vaccination Virginia Pre-Registration FAQs: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/ covid-19-faq/vaccination/

