Qasim Rashid Wins Democratic Nomination in VA 1st Congressional District

Qasim Rashid won the Democratic Primary for the 1st Virginia District, June 23, making him the Democratic nominee to run against Congressional Representative Robert Wittman-R in the November election.

Rashid, 37, of Stafford, is an Pakastani-American immigrant, author, human rights activist, lawyer and national spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA.

As an attorney Rashid has sought to represent women who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence. He’s also advocated for children and those of vulnerable communities.

Books he authored include “The Wrong Kind of Muslim,” “Talk to Me,” and “Hannah and the Ramadan Gift.”

Rashid previously ran for the Virginia State Senate in 2019.

His prime issues include making quality healthcare accessible to all Americans, and making broadband accessible even to the rural parts of his district.

He also hopes to help those struggling due to income inequality and lack of a living wage by supporting worker protections, a federal minimum wage and Medicare for all.

Rashid won against opponent “Vangie” Williams, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018 but lost to Wittman, the incumbent, in November.

Qasim Rashid received 19,773 votes or 52.55% of the total votes.

Lavangelene Williams received 17,857 or 47.45%.

Rashid posted this message on Twitter around 9:40 p.m.:

“I just spoke to Vangie who graciously conceded. I’m grateful for her leadership and compassion. Now let’s unite & win in November with justice supreme! We need your support…”

