Quantico Noise Alerts Schedule for Dates in February

Training Advisory for February 12 through February 28, 2021

Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has provided military, federal, state and local organizations robust training services since 1917. Today, 54 ranges support live-fire and demolition training for more than 40 Federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.

Very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur in the surrounding areas as follows:

Feb. 12, 12:01 a.m. – 4 p.m.

UXO Sweep/Inerting

Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Live Fire 155MM Howitzers, 81MM Mortars

Feb. 17, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Live Fire 155MM Howitzers, 81MM Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

Feb. 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aircraft Movement; Live Fire CAS Rotary Wing, Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

Feb. 22, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below

Feb. 23, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 1LB & Below, Eng Skills FEX w/ Claymore

Feb. 24, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below

Feb. 25, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below

Feb. 26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below

Please Note: Aircraft supporting training or support to other agencies from the Marine Corps Air Facility at Quantico can also generate noise. The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise. Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.

Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/

