Quantico Noise Alerts Schedule for Dates in February
Training Advisory for February 12 through February 28, 2021
Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has provided military, federal, state and local organizations robust training services since 1917. Today, 54 ranges support live-fire and demolition training for more than 40 Federal organizations, the Department of Defense, and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.
Very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur in the surrounding areas as follows:
Feb. 12, 12:01 a.m. – 4 p.m.
UXO Sweep/Inerting
Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Live Fire 155MM Howitzers, 81MM Mortars
Feb. 17, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Live Fire 155MM Howitzers, 81MM Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
Feb. 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Aircraft Movement; Live Fire CAS Rotary Wing, Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
Feb. 22, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below
Feb. 23, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 1LB & Below, Eng Skills FEX w/ Claymore
Feb. 24, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below
Feb. 25, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below
Feb. 26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below
Please Note: Aircraft supporting training or support to other agencies from the Marine Corps Air Facility at Quantico can also generate noise. The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise. Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.
Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/
© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.
Category: News