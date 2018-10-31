Quantico Releases Blasting Schedule for Oct-Nov 2018

Residents in the vicinity of the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, you may be experiencing the “sounds of freedom,” over the next 10 days.

“Residents in the vicinity of the Marine Corps Base Quantico may be inconvenienced by an increase in sounds, vibrations, and /or illuminations due to the live fire and demotion training,” said an online announcement released by the Marine Corps.

The blasting began on Oct. 29 and will continue off and on until Nov. 9. Some of the blasting will occur during the day and some at overnight.

Going forward, residents can expect blasting on these dates.

Oct. 31: midnight until midday Nov. 1: 9 a.m. until midnight Nov. 2: 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 8: midnight until 3 a.m. Nov. 9: 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

