Railroad Crossing Closures in Prince William Mar 11-14

MANASSAS – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing work will require midday closures (weather permitting) Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14 and Monday, March 18 for rail replacement by Norfolk Southern, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closures at the railroad crossings (shown on the map with black circles) will occur as follows:

Rixlew Lane between Wellington Road and Ashton Avenue: Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Bethlehem Road between Sudley Manor Drive and Burrell Lane: Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Balls Ford Road between Wellingford Drive and Randolph Ridge Lane: Thursday, March 14 and Monday, March 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Drivers will be detoured via the following routes:

Rixlew Lane, Wellington Road, Godwin Drive and Ashton Avenue back to Rixlew Lane.

Bethlehem Road, Balls Ford Road, Prince William Parkway (Route 234) and Sudley Manor Drive back to Bethlehem Road

Balls Ford Road, Wellington Road, Sudley Manor Drive and Prince William Parkway (Route 234) back to Balls Ford Road

