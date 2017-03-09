Reckless Handling of Firearm Injures Haymarket Woman

Police arrested a Haymarket man, Tuesday, for reckless handing of a firearm that resulted in the wounding of his housemate.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 6100 block of Popes Creek Place in Haymarket to investigate a shooting, Mar. 7 at 8 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, a 52-year-old woman of Haymarket, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “Officers rendered immediate aid before rescue crews arrived.”

The victim was flown to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance inside the garage of the townhome. During their encounter, another resident of the home, identified as the accused, went to retrieve a handgun from an upper level room.

While doing so, the accused allegedly inadvertently discharged a round that traveled through the floor and struck the victim below.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. The handgun was recovered from the residence.

Thomas Riley Baggerly, Jr., 48, of the 6100 block of Popes Creek Lane in Haymarket was arrested Mar. 7 and charged with reckless handling of a firearm

His court date has been set for April 10, 2017. He has been released with a court summons

No photo of the accused is available.

