Rep. Comstock Introduces Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has found that membership of violent transnational gangs is comprised largely of foreign-born nationals.

The intent of the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, according to Rep. Comstock’s office, is to protect Americans from violent gangs by barring gang members from coming to the United States and detaining and removing them if they are criminal gang members or participate in gang activity.

Additionally, the bill would ensures that criminal alien gang members are not eligible for immigration benefits, such as asylum, special immigrant juvenile status and temporary protected status, which are reserved for those around the world most in need of protection.

Rep. Comstock released the following statement: