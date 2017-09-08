Rep. Comstock Introduces Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has found that membership of violent transnational gangs is comprised largely of foreign-born nationals.
The intent of the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, according to Rep. Comstock’s office, is to protect Americans from violent gangs by barring gang members from coming to the United States and detaining and removing them if they are criminal gang members or participate in gang activity.
Additionally, the bill would ensures that criminal alien gang members are not eligible for immigration benefits, such as asylum, special immigrant juvenile status and temporary protected status, which are reserved for those around the world most in need of protection.
Rep. Comstock released the following statement:
In Northern Virginia there have been at least eight brutal murders tied to the transnational MS-13 gang since last November. That is unacceptable, and this legislation will help get these violent gang members off our streets. MS-13 preys upon and intimidates those who have come to our country to seek a better life. The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act will give important tools to law enforcement like the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force so that they can effectively do their jobs to deport alien gang members. I look forward to working with my colleagues to see this important legislation passed so we are safer as a community, Commonwealth, and nation.
