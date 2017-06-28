Resident Reports Jeep Vandalized in Gainesville

A motorist reported to police that his vehicle had been vandalized, Monday, at the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville.

According to Prince William Police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus, June 24 around 10:30 p.m., a man filed a report of his jeep being vandalized at the aforementioned location.

“The victim returned to find that pink or red paint had been dumped on the driver’s seat and steering wheel,” said Officer Probus. “No suspects description or surveillance footage was available where the jeep was parked.”

According to a shared Facebook post, the owner of the vehicle said he was eating dinner at a Virginia Gateway restaurant when he returned to find his jeep covered in paint.

In addition to the splattered paint, he believes a symbol was painted on the hood of the vehicle. His wife identified the markings as the symbol for Venus, which is also used to represent woman or the female gender.

The owner said he had just put “Don’t Tread on Me” tags on his vehicle and warned other jeep owners.

