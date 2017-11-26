Residents Record Haymarket Burglars on Video Surveillance

Prince William Police are looking for two suspects who broke into vehicles and residences on Gypsum Hill Road in Haymarket, last Monday.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Gypsum Hill Road in Haymarket (20169) to investigate two residential burglaries, Nov. 20 at 10:23 a.m.

The homeowners reported to police that around 5:25 a.m. video surveillance shows two unknown suspects rummaging through unlocked vehicles.

The suspects then entered the homeowners’ attached garages through unlocked doors. Miscellaneous items were reported missing. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.