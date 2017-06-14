Residents Report Incidents of Vandalism in Kingsbrooke

Two acts of vandalism were perpetrated in the Bristow community of Kingsbrooke over the weekend.

Prince William Police responded to investigate some graffiti on the tennis courts next to the Kingsbrooke Clubhouse at 9101 Braided Stream Drive in Bristow, June 12 at 10 a.m.

“It was later determined that the graffiti was first noticed and reported to the HOA on June 11 around 6:46 p.m.” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “Chalk was used to make several inappropriate drawings.”

A photo shared on Facebook shows that the graffiti included a racial slur.

According to police, it appears to be an isolated incident. The graffiti has since been removed.

Nearby, police responded to the 9100 block of Worthington Drive, June 12, to an online report of vandalism to a vehicle.

“The owner of a vehicle reported that his driver’s side window was shattered by a rock sometime during the night,” Probus said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Information provided in this article was not released in a police crime report.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.