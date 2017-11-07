Roem Beats Marshall in Virginia’s 13th District

Democratic candidate Danica Roem has beaten 11 term Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall in the 13th district (Gainesville, Manassas, Manassas Park), which will make her the first transgender person to serve in a state legislature.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Roem won the election with 95% of the vote reported.

10,796 54.59% 8,970 45.36%

Roem, a former Gainesville Time journalist, focused heavily on fixing Route 28, and raised over $800,000 to Marshall’s nearly $350,000. Her campaign attracted national attention due in large part to her gender identity.

Notably, Marshall is the same delegate who, last year, tried to pass a bill banning transgender people from using the bathrooms of the gender which they identify with, at least in government facilities. The bill was similar to the controversial North Carolina “Bathroom Bill.” Throughout his political career, he focused on other conservative legislation, and wrote the Virginia Constitutional Amendment that banned same sex marriage.

Roem championed many Democratic causes including support for public education, an increase in the minimum wage and driver licenses for undocumented immigrants -that would not grant citizenship rights or privileges. She supports LGBTQ protections.

Roem also won fame for her gig as a guitarist and vocalist with the metal band Cab Ride Home, another reason she was an unconventional candidate.

