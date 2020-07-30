UPDATED: Route 29 North Open, Suspect at Large

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m via police….29 is back open but suspect is still at large.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Route 29 North is closed between Old Carolina and Somerset Crossing in Gainesville. The Haymarket Police are asking the public to avoid that area until further notice.

“[Route Lee Highway] 29 Northbound is shut down between Old Carolina and Somerset Crossing,” posted the Haymarket Police on Facebook at approximately 2 p.m.

“Police and fire units are on scene of a stabbing and have the road closed down for a search of the suspect. Expect heavy police presence along with K9 and helicopter,” said the police spokesperson.

At 2:50 p.m., July 30, the spokesperson confirmed that the highway is still shut down and the suspect still at large.

The public should contact the Haymarket Police Department at 703-753-2700 if they have any information or see anything suspicious. Call 911 in an emergency.

More information to come. This is an evolving situation.

