Route 29 Northbound in Warrenton Area to Close for 3 Weeks

PREPARE NOW FOR RT. 29 CLOSURE BEGINNING JULY 8

Northbound lanes closed in Fauquier Co. for safety project; plan for detour, delays now

Submitted by Virginia Department of Transportation

Drivers planning to use Route 15/29 through northern Fauquier County between July 8 and Aug. 2 should prepare now for a detour and likely delays during the closure of the highway’s northbound lanes for safety improvements.

The project will regrade the northbound lanes and remove two hills that have contributed to significant crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line.

The work will require closing the northbound lanes of Route 15/29 beginning at noon, July 8 through Aug. 2 from just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the Route 29/215 intersection, a distance of about one-half mile.

Northbound traffic will detour using Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville. The closure will not affect southbound traffic and drivers will be able to turn onto and from Route 215 during the closure. Access to private entrances, including the Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.

VDOT suggests allowing at least 30 additional minutes for commuting or other trips during the peak morning travel hours. Commuters for whom telework or an alternate work schedule are options may wish to consider those during the closure period.

Chemung Contracting Corp., of Mitchells, is constructing the improvements under a $3,544,568.45 design-build contract. Chemung is partnering with Volkert Inc., of Springfield, Va., which is providing design services for the project.

The Route 29 northbound approach to the Route 215 intersection ranks as the number one safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District with the highest potential for safety improvement. In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.

Information about the project is available on VDOT’s website on the Route 29 at Vint Hill Road, Fauquier County page. The page includes detour maps, frequently asked questions about the project as well as background information such as presentations and minutes from the Route 29 New Baltimore Advisory Panel meetings and previous studies of the corridor. If you are interested in receiving email notifications and updates about the project, email Lou Hatter, Culpeper District communications manager, at Lou.Hatter@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

